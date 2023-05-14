Douglas Softball repeats as 5A north region champions as the Tigers route Reed 16-3

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - They were down 3-0 - the first runs the Douglas High School softball team had given up all regional tournament long.

An hour later the Tigers were dogpiling in the circle of Carson High School after beating the Reed Raiders 16-3.

Douglas wraps up area play with an undefeated record, and remains tied with Palo Verde’s 2017 squad with an all-class record 60 home runs, according to the Nevada Appeal’s Carter Eckl.

Its the second consecutive 5A area crown for the ladies from Minden.

Both Douglas and Reed qualified for next week’s state tournament at Reno’s Hixson Park.

The Tigers will play Palo Verde at 2:45 p.m. Thurday.

Reed faces Centennial at 5 p.m. that same day.

