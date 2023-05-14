Burning pile of vegetation sends smoke over Reno

A slash pile burned off Alexander Lake Road in southeast Reno. The cause of the fire was not known.(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Smoke in the hills of southeast Reno early Sunday afternoon turned out to be from a pile of cut vegetation that burned for an unknown reason.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded off Alexander Lake Road at about 12:30 p.m. to a report of smoke.

Crews arrived to find a slash pile that was burning for an unknown reason. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews put out the fire, but Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue warned people can expect to see smoke throughout the afternoon.

