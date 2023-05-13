Local florist ready for last minute orders ahead of Mother’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days for local florists. In fact, Sparks Florist says they have to start preparing months ahead of time.

“We’ve got people putting the arrangements together, a lot of delivery drivers out on the road, we’re going to be spending today, tomorrow, and Sunday just making a lot of mom’s happy,” said Suzanne Shepherd, Director of Client Services with Sparks Florist.

Mother’s Day is the second busiest day for them, with Valentines Day being their busiest.

“We do a lot of business in a couple of weeks and we love it,” said Shepherd. “It’s a really fun job to have. We’re kind of lucky we get to do something like this.”

In fact, the National Retail Federation is projecting record spending this Mother’s Day, with Nevadans expected to spend more than $574 million. They also say flowers and greeting cards are the two most popular gifts this year, but don’t worry if you haven’t gotten your flowers yet. Sparks Florist can still help.

“We’re pretty crazy,” said Shepherd. “Like, we keep taking them until we can’t do it any more. If they come in or call in the morning, or even tomorrow afternoon, they’re still good, because we’ll be delivering all day Sunday as well.”

Not only do they have flowers available, but they’ve also got different kinds of plants, candy, and even wine.

