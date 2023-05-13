Local florist ready for last minute orders ahead of Mother’s Day

(KOLO)
By John Macaluso
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mother’s Day is one of the biggest days for local florists. In fact, Sparks Florist says they have to start preparing months ahead of time.

“We’ve got people putting the arrangements together, a lot of delivery drivers out on the road, we’re going to be spending today, tomorrow, and Sunday just making a lot of mom’s happy,” said Suzanne Shepherd, Director of Client Services with Sparks Florist.

Mother’s Day is the second busiest day for them, with Valentines Day being their busiest.

“We do a lot of business in a couple of weeks and we love it,” said Shepherd. “It’s a really fun job to have. We’re kind of lucky we get to do something like this.”

In fact, the National Retail Federation is projecting record spending this Mother’s Day, with Nevadans expected to spend more than $574 million. They also say flowers and greeting cards are the two most popular gifts this year, but don’t worry if you haven’t gotten your flowers yet. Sparks Florist can still help.

“We’re pretty crazy,” said Shepherd. “Like, we keep taking them until we can’t do it any more. If they come in or call in the morning, or even tomorrow afternoon, they’re still good, because we’ll be delivering all day Sunday as well.”

Not only do they have flowers available, but they’ve also got different kinds of plants, candy, and even wine.

You can learn more about Sparks Florist here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Jace Theall is remembered at a vigil in Sparks, Nev. on May 12, 2023.
Candlelight vigil honors teen killed in crash
Firefighter training in Carson Valley.
Firefighters train in Carson Valley
Firefighter training in Carson Valley.
Firefighters Train for Upcoming Fire Season
Reno prayer breakfast
Nevada Prayer Breakfast Coming Up