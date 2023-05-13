Deal reached for Las Vegas ballpark bill, filing expected early next week 

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A legislative deal for a Las Vegas ballpark has been reached late Friday evening, and the bill is set to be drafted and filed early next week.

State Senator Scott Hammond confirmed the language of a proposal has been hammered down on paper and awaits the next steps.

“The stadium itself is going to be an incredible stadium. I’ve seen some likely renderings of it, and it’s going to be spectacular. If you’re sitting right behind home plate you’ll be you’ll be looking at the Strip. If you’re the outfield, you’ll be looking at will be probably the the new Tropicana that they’ll build , and then whatever is behind that as well,” Hammond said, who has been in talks with the A’s delegation.

A package for the 12-acre site will include financing for $395 million with a tax district to redirect tax revenue into bonds, Hammond said. A Major League Baseball store on the side of the stadium will sell gear from all teams.

Governor Joe Lombardo’s office stated Saturday that he is involved with stakeholders in the deal, and stated last week he would like a proposal approved before the end of the legislative session. Republican lawmakers tell FOX5 they are looking to Lombardo’s office to lead the bill’s developments.

FOX5 has reached out to numerous lawmakers on the various developments, the new site, and plenty of locals’ concerns on deferred tax revenue, traffic, or skepticism over negotiations.

FOX5 spoke to Clark County Chair Jim Gibson on the ballpark deal. Gibson confirmed he had been in some talks with lawmakers. “There are ways that [Tropicana site] can work. If this can be structured right, we can have a home run. What we have to have is the very best arrangement for taxpayers,” Gibson said.

“Clark County has the highest bond rating in Southern Nevada. The resources are guarded with a real jealous approach. We are not going to waste anything. We are not going to throw anything away,” Gibson said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

