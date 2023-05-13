Candlelight vigil honors teen killed in crash

Jace Theall is remembered at a vigil in Sparks, Nev. on May 12, 2023.
Jace Theall is remembered at a vigil in Sparks, Nev. on May 12, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:49 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Friends and family gathered at Sparks Marina Friday night to remember the life of a teenager killed in a crash this week. Jace Theall died in a hit-and-run crash in Sparks Sunday morning.

Jace’s father, Nicholas Theal, said having so many people come out to the vigil is a big help in a difficult time.

“I feel like I’ve had no strength with losing my son, and I see the support that I’ve got and it gives me that little push to know I’ve got the strength to carry on,” said Nicholas Theall.

Jace Theall was in a vehicle that was rear-ended by another vehicle police say was going as much as 100 miles per hour on El Rancho Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was 18-year old Jordin Silva-Vallecillo. He faces multiple charges including reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a license. Additional charges are possible.

The family also has set up a Go Fund Me page to help with expenses.

