Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg(Diocese of Reno)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Catholic priest suspended from ministry from a northwest Reno church for misconduct will return to serve at a Douglas County church on July 1, Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg of the Diocese of Reno said Saturday.

Father Patrick Klekas had an inappropriate relationship with an adult woman in 2020 while he served as associate pastor at St. Albert the Great Parish, Mueggenborg said in a statement.

Klekas was suspended and the church offered pastoral care and counseling to the woman and her husband, Mueggenborg said.

Klekas has undergone counseling and discernment away from the diocese and completed the program in April, the bishop said.

The parish’s Adult Misconduct Review Board, which is made up of lay professionals, made recommendations and the bishop is following those in assigning Klekas to St. Gall parish in Gardnerville where he will be supervised by Father Mark Hanifan.

“Please know that I take my responsibility to ensure clergy who serve the People of God are fit for ministry very seriously,” Mueggenborg wrote. “We invite anyone who believes he or she has been harmed by misconduct to come forward and receive the help and healing they deserve.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
Nevada State Police set up a sobriety checkpoint in Spanish Springs.
State troopers arrest 13 in Spanish Springs DUI checkpoint
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395

Latest News

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Lawsuit over tracking device on Schieve’s vehicle moves to Nevada Supreme Court
Bishop Manogue knocks off Damonte Ranch 2-0 to win 5A North Regional Championship
Manogue knocks off Damonte 2-0 to win 5A North Regional Championship
Jace Theall memorial
Vigil For Teen Killed In Sparks Hit-And-Run
Local florist ready for last minute orders ahead of Mother’s Day
Local florist ready for last minute orders ahead of Mother’s Day