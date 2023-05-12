Verdi murder suspect in court

Jesce Richt in court
Jesce Richt in court(KOLO-TV)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The man accused of killing his longtime girlfriend at a Verdi home last month appeared in a Reno courtoom Thursday afternoon.

Jesce Richt is facing *first degree murder charges in the shooting death of 40 year old Jessica Griffin. According to court records, the two had an often violent relationship for 20 years.

An initial appearance typically includes discussion of bail, but Richt’s attorney opposed a hearing on the subject saying her client was waiving that right and testimony would serve no purpose other than inflaming emotions.

Still, the judge allowed limited testimony from the lead detective in the case who described Richt stalking the victim in the days before the murder and Griffin’s sister saying the family had ample reason to fear him.

The judge imposed a no-bail hold on Richt. and set a preliminary hearing for August 18th.

