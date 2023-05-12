Sun Valley man arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sun Valley man was taken into custody by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery with a deadly weapon.
On Thursday, WCSO deputies located and arrested 29-year-old Jesus Gonzalez-Jimenez, charging him with battery on a protected person, and resisting a public officer, along with battery with a deadly weapon.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.