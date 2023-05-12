Sign your kids up for various summer camps at the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s nothing quite like summer in Lake Tahoe, and for families who are planning to spend part of their summer vacation in the mountains, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is offering a variety of summer camps for little adventurers to enjoy. These camps will place an emphasis on academics, adventure and character.

Will Richardson, the co-founder and executive director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the various camp options as well as the importance of getting kids outside.

From art and adventure camps that will have children drawing inspiration for Lake Tahoe’s trails and shores to overnight backpacking trips led by experienced guides, there is something for everybody!

Registration is now open and although some camps have been filling quickly, many spots are open and waitlists are active. For more information visit click here.

