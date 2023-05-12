Sign your kids up for various summer camps at the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s nothing quite like summer in Lake Tahoe, and for families who are planning to spend part of their summer vacation in the mountains, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is offering a variety of summer camps for little adventurers to enjoy. These camps will place an emphasis on academics, adventure and character.

Will Richardson, the co-founder and executive director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the various camp options as well as the importance of getting kids outside.

From art and adventure camps that will have children drawing inspiration for Lake Tahoe’s trails and shores to overnight backpacking trips led by experienced guides, there is something for everybody!

Registration is now open and although some camps have been filling quickly, many spots are open and waitlists are active. For more information visit click here.

You can also follow TINS on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

CalTrans logo
Monitor Pass to reopen after winter storms
Reno Aces inviting seniors to attend May 21 game
Will Richardson, Tahoe institute for Natural Science
TINS Summer Camp Options
Lauren Huseby and Ritter, Pet Network
25th Annual Fur Ball Gala sold out, but you can still support the Pet Network Humane Society