Say “YES to RENO” in honor of Yelp Reno’s Elite Squad’s 10 years of supporting local, small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate ten years of the Yelp Reno Elite Squad and their incredible support for local businesses and community organizations by saying “YES to RENO” throughout the month of May. It’s also Small Business Appreciation Month.

Yelp Community Director, Michael Tragash, along with three small business owners and employees Kallie Laity (Enchanted Cat Café), Amy Gacia (Pastry Chef at Mother of Macros) and Josh Deri (The Hangout at Swift Sportsdome), stopped by Morning Break to show off their goods and encourage people to join the various events at their locations throughout town.

Monday-Tuesday, May 15-16

The Hangout, Swift Sportsdome, Swift Extra, and Beloved’s Bread are joining the YES! to RENO celebration and inviting the Yelp Community in during TWO NIGHTS to experience The Hangout’s elevated eats, the ALL-NEW Lumber Yard and its STATE-OF-THE-ART baseball and golf simulators, adult INDOOR multi-sports fun like kickball and wacky relays, private party rooms, and Swift’s professional physical therapy, rehab and training practices all under one roof! S

hare your experience, join the adventure, discover your city like a Yelp Elite and say YES to RNO as we celebrate TEN YEARS of the Yelp Reno Elite Squad and their incredible support for local businesses and organizations throughout our community. Everyone is invited to join the party.

NOW IS YOUR CHANCE to experience the Elite Life and find your spot on this team of passionate locals!

Wednesday, May 17

The Reno Aces and official partners Flocchini Family Provisions and Greater Nevada Credit Union are joining the celebration with a party at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Sacramento River Cats and you’re invited to RSVP NOW to be one of the 200 lucky community members in attendance!

Thursday-Sunday, May 18-21

Enchanted Cat Café , Northern Nevada’s ONLY cat café, and Mother of Macros Meal Prep, creators of #CleanCheatz, are joining the celebration and inviting 200 attendees in for some furr-endly fun and furry snuggles from the residents kitties in support of their rescue partner, Precious Paws Society of NV.

Note: A donation of $10-$15 purr person is suggested to help support the rescue partners.

Sunday, May 21

House of Bread Reno , owners Nathalie and Tim Atwell, their entire team, and Joy’s Honey Ranch are joining the celebration, transforming the newly remodeled location into a French Salon de Thé, reminiscent of the French tearooms Nathalie grew up enjoying in France, for a French style high tea experience! RSVP NOW for a chance to be one of the 120 lucky community members in attendance!

Thursday, May 25

Reno Food Systems , a local non-profit, and their farmy friends are joining the celebration by inviting the Yelp Community to fill up the farm to help kick off their Farm Sessions Sunset Concert Series! RSVP NOW for a chance to be one of the 100 lucky community members to be THE FIRST to experience fun evening on the farm in support of their mission create a vibrant, resilient, and just food system!

$20 donation/person is suggested and makes you a Reno Food Systems member!

Click here for a full list of YES to RENO events and ways to RSVP. You can also follow Yelp Reno on Facebook and Instagram.

