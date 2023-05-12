Reno Aces inviting seniors to attend May 21 game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces, in a partnership with the City of Reno, are inviting seniors to attend an Aces game on May 21.

On May 21, the Aces will take on the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field at 1:05 p.m.

The partnership is part of Older Americans Month. As part of the event, the Senior Citizen Advisory Committe will be handing out 300 tickets to low and fixed income seniors.

A limited number of tickets will be handed out at Paradise Park, Neil Road Recreation Center, and Evelyn Mount with a preference to City of Reno Scholarship holders. Only residents of Reno will be eligible for tickets.

The distribution times and locations are as follows:

May 17th from 10am - 11:30am (Evelyn Mount)



May 17th from 1pm - 2:30pm (Neil Road)



Staff at Paradise Park will lead on handing out tickets. Those interested can ask staff at Paradise Park



“Social engagement is an essential part of aging well, and we’re thrilled that senior citizens have an opportunity to come out and enjoy a Reno Aces game,” said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. “We encourage all senior citizens to join us for a fun-filled afternoon of baseball and camaraderie.”

