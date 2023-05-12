Reno Aces inviting seniors to attend May 21 game

Tickets will be handed out at 3 locations
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces, in a partnership with the City of Reno, are inviting seniors to attend an Aces game on May 21.

On May 21, the Aces will take on the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field at 1:05 p.m.

The partnership is part of Older Americans Month. As part of the event, the Senior Citizen Advisory Committe will be handing out 300 tickets to low and fixed income seniors.

A limited number of tickets will be handed out at Paradise Park, Neil Road Recreation Center, and Evelyn Mount with a preference to City of Reno Scholarship holders. Only residents of Reno will be eligible for tickets.

The distribution times and locations are as follows:

  • May 17th from 10am - 11:30am (Evelyn Mount)
  • May 17th from 1pm - 2:30pm (Neil Road)
  • Staff at Paradise Park will lead on handing out tickets. Those interested can ask staff at Paradise Park

“Social engagement is an essential part of aging well, and we’re thrilled that senior citizens have an opportunity to come out and enjoy a Reno Aces game,” said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. “We encourage all senior citizens to join us for a fun-filled afternoon of baseball and camaraderie.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
A tick at the University of Nevada, Reno lab.
Strong winter means more ticks in Nevada

Latest News

Tracy Copeland
Reno Aces to recognize local triathlete during May 19 game
The Kansas City Chiefs line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday,...
Raiders to face Chiefs on Christmas Day in Kansas City
Nevada Softball likes its chances to win first conference tournament since 2006
Nevada Softball likes its chances to win first conference tournament since 2006
Semi-finals begin May 15th
Galena Lacrosse hopes to head back to the State Championships