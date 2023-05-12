PUCN approves order acknowledging NV Energy failures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The PUCN approved an order acknowledging the shortcomings of NV Energy’s planning process on Friday.

That decision comes after a board of stakeholders criticized the quality, analysis, and transparency of the company’s Integrated Resource Plan and amendments the led to the forcing of the expedited approval of a gas plant.

The plan drew backlash from environmental groups, who called it a step backward from the state’s clean energy targets.

“After NV Energy rammed through an expensive gas plant that the utility’s customers will pay for, we cannot sit idly by and just take the utility’s word that they have considered the best interests of consumers and our environment,” said Kristee Watson, Deputy Director for the Nevada Conservation League. “The utility’s behavior during this process has proven that they are unconcerned with impacts to customers or meeting Nevada’s clean energy goals. We commend the Commission for opening an investigatory docket and support a more robust and transparent planning process.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.