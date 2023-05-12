One injured in shooting at Yori Park

The scene of a shooting at Yori Park.
The scene of a shooting at Yori Park.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was shot Thursday night in the area of Yori Park but the Reno Police Department said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police went to the park on Yori Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. on a report someone had been shot. They found one person wounded.

Police were still looking for the shooter an hour later. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

There are no street closures in the area.

