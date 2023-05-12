New stroke treatment pays dividends for one Reno man

Levin decided a procedure relatively new to Reno called TCAR would be best for Lundal
May is Stroke Awareness Month
May is Stroke Awareness Month(Colin Baillie)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month.

Stroke is a leading cause of death and disability for men and women in the United States. Doctor Mark Levin says that in many cases, it’s preventable.

“Smoking would probably be the number one modifiable risk factor, high blood pressure is another one, diabetes, family history does come into play,” said Levin.

But what happens when you carotid artery is already blocked? That’s what happened to David Lundahl.

“Kinda spooked be a little bit I was a little scared,” said Lundahl, a patient at St. Mary’s Hospital. He has no family history of carotid artery disease, yet he had a blockage.

“He was checking me out with his stethoscope and he heard a murmur in my neck,” he said. “That can sometimes be associated with a narrowing in the artery and that is usually going to be followed up by an ultrasound of the blood vessel.”

Levin decided a procedure relatively new to Reno called TCAR would be best for Lundal.

“it was initially designed to treat high risk patients because it is a shorter procedure in general and it’s also a safer way to deliver a carotid stint into the vessel,” explained Levin. “Hoping nothing like that would happen but it did and it worked out well.”

