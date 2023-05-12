New exhibit at the National Automobile Museum features unique vehicles built from scratch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Automobile Museum has some vehicles you may not expect to be featured in its latest exhibit. Local Mutant Vehicle owners have brought their vehicles of the playa of Burning Man to Downtown Reno.

These motorized creations are built from scratch or are modified from their base vehicle.

Burning Man organizers share this exhibit shows vehicles that have little or no resemblance to their original form.

Apart from their one-of-a-kind look, this exhibit gives visitors a chance to see how creative people right in our own community can be.

Phil MacDougall, President of the National Automobile Museum shared,

“From the very first car up until Mutant Vehicles, everyone has a very unique story. Every one of them has an element of creativity, and design, and I just think this takes it to another level. We went out to the community and said we want something new and exciting and something innovative and they came back and said we have five or six mutant Vehicles to display.”

For more information the Mutant Vehicles Exhibit at the National Automobile Museum, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.