Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The man shot Tuesday after leading authorities on a chase from Reno into Storey County was identified Thursday as Tyler Woolley, 33.

The Sparks Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting and released more details about the incident.

Police only said that Woolley was recovering from his injuries in a hospital. He faces a felony charge of not stopping for police.

It started May 9 at about 2:50 p.m. when a Reno Police Department canine officer on routine patrol near Mira Loma saw Woolley, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Carson City for illegal gun possession, Sparks police said.

Several officers tried to take him into custody while he was in his vehicle but he backed his vehicle over grass to reach a road and fled, Sparks police said.

Reno police pursued as Woolley drove out of the park and he drove recklessly, putting the public at risk by speeding on residential streets, blowing through stop signs, running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road, Sparks police said.

Police tried to stop his vehicle as he turned onto Hidden Valley Road but he regained control of his vehicle and drove through a homeowner’s yard causing damage, Sparks police said.

Woolley fled from police into the hills northeast of Hidden Valley. Police stopped their chase and called in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter to track him towards the Virginia City Highlands. Storey County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded.

Authorities caught up to him on Cartwright Road and that’s where the officer-involved shooting happened, Sparks police said. The Storey County Fire Department gave him medical treatment and he was taken for treatment by Care Flight.

Those involved in the shooting were three Storey County deputies and one Reno police officer.

When the shooting investigation is completed, it will be submitted to the Storey County District Attorney’s office for review.

If anyone has information on the incident they are asked to call detectives at 775-353-2225 or call or text Secret Witness at 775- 322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com. He faces a felony charge of not stopping for police.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.