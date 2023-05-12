Movie Minute: There is plenty to watch with your mom this Mother’s Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -If you are looking for something fun and a good laugh this Mother’s Day, The ladies are back in the Book Club 2: The Next Chapter. Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, are all on a new adventure, this time in Italy for a bachelorette party, for one the ladies. The movie is about navigating a new part of the world while in your 70′s, and maybe getting into a little trouble at the same time. You can catch this movie about love and friendship playing in theaters now.

Also in theaters, a satire about Hollywood, as Charlie Day stars and makes his director debut in Fool’s Paradise. A down-on-his-luck publicist Larry played by Ken Jeong, who gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility, who looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer, and Larry who then loses it all.

Streaming, another movie to watch with your mom, The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez shows what a mom would do to protect her daughter. This action packed movie is a bout an assassin who has to giver up her newborn daughter to protect her from any enemies. As time goes on, The mother’s enemies resurface and she must protect the daughter she never knew. This is a movie about the mama bear in all of us, that would do what it takes to survive and protect our kids. Catch it now, streaming on Netflix.

Finally, also streaming, Class of ‘09 is about FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009, then are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Actress Kate Mara plays one of the agents in the series, who’s story is told spanning three decades, with three other interweaving timelines. The series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices made, that define the lives and legacy of the FBI agents.

