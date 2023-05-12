Monitor Pass to reopen after winter storms

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 12, 2023
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - CalTrans will be reopening SR89/Monitor Pass May 12 at 6:00 p.m.

The highway connects Mono County to Ebbets Pass and Alpine County and was originally closed for the season back in December due to winter weather.

Monitor Pass usually opens again in April, but had that reopening delayed due to record snowfall that afflicted the area.

An opening of May 12 is the latest opening for the highway since the 2004/2005 season.

