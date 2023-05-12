Lee helps introduce bill expanding housing support for veterans

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee, as well as two other members of Congress, have introduced a bill that would expand housing support for military veterans.

Lee, Michelle Steel (R-CA) and David Trone (D-MD) have introduced the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals Congressional Charter Act. VAREP would expand its services to available military and veteran communities.

Lee says more than 40% of veterans leave the service without having identified permanent housing, and that Congress has yet to charter an organization dedicated to addressing veteran housing.

Their legislation would establish the first congressional charter to an organization specialized in helping veterans to navigate their VA housing benefits.

“In 2023, every veteran should have the resources and support they need to secure permanent housing. In Congress, I’m committed to working every day to ensure that they do.” said Congresswoman Lee. “The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals already provides homeownership and financial literacy education to support our veterans in southern Nevada and beyond. A congressional charter will allow them to serve veterans and their families even better, and I am proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to do just that with Congresswoman Steel.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.