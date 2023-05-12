KOLO ATE: Rick’s Pizza, Beer & More

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rick’s Pizza, Beer & More is a popular spot up near the University of Nevada campus.

“It’s definitely going in the right direction,” said owner David Smith. “And yeah, people love our food and we hear it a lot. It’s awesome to hear that from people.”

Rick’s is also listed on Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.

“The food, it’s fresh, it’s good,” continued Smith. “We have the best ranch; everyone tells us that. People coming in here buying gallons at a time sometimes.”

In fact, they were going through so many cups, the ranch is now provided in squeeze bottles at every table, free of charge. And every pizza has a unique name, special to the family.

“My uncle who helped us get going here, he was in charge of naming all of the pizzas, so he named them after what my cousin Rick used to call people,” explained Smith.

His cousin was Rick Rebozzi, who is the inspiration for Rick’s. But he died back in 2015, two years before he could see his dream of this pizza place come true.

“Yeah, he was a great guy, I really miss him a lot,” added Smith. “Sad story, but I’m always excited to share with people to know why we’re here pretty much and hopefully the legacy goes on.”

The Big Mackie is a best-seller, with creamy garlic sauce and topped with pulled pork, barbeque sauce, honey smoked ham, pineapple and onions.

“The Big Mackie was one of my uncle’s good friends, Jim Mackie. He named it after him,” explained Smith.

While the My Buddy is an all-meat pizza, topped with salami, smoked ham, sausage and applewood smoked bacon.

And the growing popularity has them considering expanding to another restaurant or food truck in the future.

“I’ve always known we had a good product, it is good, I’m sure everyone says that about their stuff,” admitted Smith. “But it’s crazy, I’ll go into Costco sometimes, I live in Spanish Springs, and I’ll have the hat on and the shirt and people know who we are. And that’s the coolest part to me.”

Rick’s Pizza, Beer & More is located right across the street from campus at 1305 N. Virginia St. You can get more information and check out the menu at www.ricksreno.com

