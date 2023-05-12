Crash on Prater Way claims the life of a bicyclist

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An April crash on Prater Way at IR80 claimed the life a bicyclist, Nevada State Police say.

They say that on April 27, at around 5:00 p.m., a white Volkswagen Atlas SUV was traveling west on Prater Way at the intersection with IR80 about to make a left turn onto the IR80 eastbound on ramp.

As the driver was doing so, a bicyclist was traveling east on Prater Way, approaching the intersection. Police say the bicyclist failed to stop at the red traffic signal and entered the path of the Volkswagen. The front of the Volkswagen struck the left side of the bicycle and the rider was ejected from the bicycle.

As a result of the crash, 67-year-old Lewis Leonard of Sparks succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

