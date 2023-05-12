City of South Lake Tahoe begins work making lights “dark sky compliant”

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe says it has begun phase one of a project to bring its pedestrian lights along the U.S. 50 corridor into dark sky compliance.

Dark sky compliance means certain light fixtures have been designed to reduce light pollution.

The city currently owns, operates, and maintains around 700 pedestrian light fixtures and approximately 200 metal halide pedestrian light fixtures along various roadways, walkways, parks, and trail networks.

Advanced Lighting Services of Dublin, California has been contracted to retrofit 214 light fixtures along the U.S. 50 corridor between Trout Creek and Ski Run Blvd. 126 existing lights are metal halide and will be converted to LED for energy savings.

All lights within this project scope will be dark sky compliant at 2,200 kelvin temperature. The project was originally scheduled for the late fall of 2022 but had to be delayed due to early snowfall. That project is expected to be done in four to six weeks.

The City of South Lake Tahoe will discuss funding phase 2 of the retrofit project during later budget discussions. Phase 2 will include additional areas of the U.S. 50 corridor.

