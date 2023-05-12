Bill for a Las Vegas ballpark could come Friday as negotiations expire for Oakland site

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A legislative proposal for a Las Vegas ballpark could come Friday, as negotiating agreements expire for the Oakland A’s and an East Bay waterfront site.

State Senator Scott Hammond tells FOX5 that bill language could be in the hands of Nevada lawmakers by Friday. The deadline to pass bills out of both chambers is May 26.

“If it comes out the next 24 hours, we’re good, because that gives us time to go through both the Assembly and the Senate,” Hammond said, who has been in talks with the A’s delegation. Hammond confirmed he has seen renderings for the new site at the Tropicana Hotel.

A package will include financing for $395 million with a tax district to redirect tax revenue into bonds, Hammond said.

The 12-acre site features home plate facing the Strip, and the outfield facing a future new hotel. A Major League Baseball store will sell gear from all teams.

Governor Joe Lombardo’s office confirmed last week that he is spearheading the deal.

The anticipation comes as the clock runs out for the Oakland A’s and Port of Oakland’s exclusive negotiation agreement for Howard Terminal. The deal prevented the Port of Oakland from pursuing other negotiations for the waterfront site.

Numerous residents, businesses and workers called for renewed discussions between the Port and the A’s at the meeting. Others expressed outrage over the team’s moves to seek a home elsewhere while Oakland officials remained in a binding agreement to only pursue a ballpark deal.

Thursday, the team and the Port of Oakland met behind closed doors. The team did not respond to inquiries on discussions. The Port of Oakland cannot comment until Friday.

FOX5 has reached out to numerous lawmakers on various developments, as well as plenty of locals’ concerns on deferred tax revenue, traffic, or skepticism over negotiations.

Governor Lombardo’s office had no comment, Thursday. FOX5 was awaiting comment from Lt. Governor Stavros Anthony’s office.

FOX5 also reached out to Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, and his office tells FOX5 that there was no new comment this week. State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro’s office also did not provide a statement or comment.

