Beautifying the City of Reno with thousands of flowers

Flower tradition continues in Reno.
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the years, the City of Reno has made flower arrangements for the city’s landscape. This is a storied tradition that typically begins in the Spring.

The seeding begins in December inside of the city’s greenhouse located off of Telegraph Street. “It starts with seeds, and we put those in a propagation tray. Once they come up for about a week or two, those are transplanted to six packs or 4 inch pot and we let those roots fill in,” said Ryan Sharrer, a horticulturist for the City of Reno. “Once they start to bloom and the roots are filled in the pot, we can go ahead and plant those out in the city’s landscape.”

The readiness of the flowers is determined by their growth over the months. Sharrer says he pays attention to weather trends because the flowers cannot withstand the cold. “I’m looking at the weather and a lot of these can’t handle temperatures below freezing, so they can’t handle frost. I’m looking at the weather and waiting to see when it’s going to be appropriate to put the out in the landscape. It’s looking like this year it’s going to be right about now we can start planting.”

There will be 80 large pots hung throughout downtown. You will see flowers at Wingfield Park, Sierra Street bridge and the old courthouse off of Virginia Street. This year Booth Street will be added to the equation for the first time.

