Battle to reval ‘John Doe’s’ identity move to the Nevada Supreme Court

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We can say this much about whoever hired a private investigator to track the movements of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and former County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung, he guards his privacy as zealously as he sought to violate theirs.

Identified only as John Doe, he is willing to take the battle to protect his identity as far as he can, at least as far as the state Supreme Court.

Wednesday, as a Friday deadline grew closer on a judicial order compelling private investigator David McNeely to reveal the name of his client, attorneys for John Doe said they were appealing the issue in order to give them time to argue for a protecive order on First Amendment grounds.

Judge David Hardy granted that temporary stay, so everything is on hold for the moment.

The issue of John Doe’s identity has taken center stage in pretrial motions for a lawsuit brought by the mayor and commissioner alledging invasion of privacy. Both discovered electronic tracking devices in their private vehicles.

In a highly unusual filing as John Doe, the man behind the scheme argued he hired McNeely to investigate reports of misconduct, but didn’t specifically direct the use of the devices.

The next move is up to the state Supreme Court. If they deny the appeal or decline to hear it, Judge Hardy has given McNeely five business days to produce documents revealing John Doe’s real name,

