25th Annual Fur Ball Gala sold out, but you can still support the Pet Network Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Network is getting ready to celebrate its 25th Annual Fur Ball Gala at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe on Saturday, June 3. Last year’s Fur Ball raised over $400,000 towards the opening of Pet Network Community Hospital, a public Veterinary clinic serving dogs, cats, and exotic species in North Lake Tahoe. Since opening, Pet Network Community Hospital has seen over 800 patients with procedures ranging from vaccines to orthopedic surgeries, with all profits benefiting Pet Network shelter animals.

Lauren Huseby is the volunteer and foster coordinator for the Pet Network Humane Society. While the bad news is, this event has already sold out, the good news is there are lots of ways you can still get involved in helping local pets and their owners.

This year Pet Network is turning the spotlight back on the critical shelter work they do every day to save the lives of animals in Nevada and beyond. Public donations enable Pet Network to take on more complex medical cases and give our most vulnerable animals a second chance.

To learn more about the work Pet Network does, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.