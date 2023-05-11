Woman arrested for DUI after driving the wrong way down US395

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has been arrested on DUI charges after police say she was driving the wrong way down U.S. 395.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 10, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol received reports of a wrong-way driver headed south on the northbound lanes of U.S. 395 at Border Town.

A highway patrol trooper found the driver and was able to get her to stop at Lemmon Drive without causing a crash or injuries.

Troopers noticed signs of impaired driving and Carolyn Guibor was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail for suspected DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, and obstructing a peace officer.

