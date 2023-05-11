WCSO holds remembrance ceremony to honor of fallen deputies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office held a remembrance ceremony Wednesday, to remember seven deputies who were lost their lives in the line of duty. It was held as a part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Month.

“These families had to go on and every day they remember their loved one that’s not with them anymore,” said Washoe County Sherriff Darin Balaam. “So for us here at the Sheriff’s Office, it’s important that we take a moment to reflect on their sacrifices and the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice and we remember them and make sure we never forget them.”

Not only were the names of those deputies read aloud, attending families were given flowers.

“For me, to just give something back to the families to let them know we’re thinking of you, but more importantly we care about you. It means the world,” said Sheriff Balaam.

In addition to that, Ballam says it helps with the grieving process.

“Nowadays, law enforcement, we’ve really been concentrating on our mental wellness and part of that is the aspect of losing one of our close friends, family, and loved ones. So for us, it’s a place for us to come back, reflect, and we can all come together and just remember.”

