WCSO holds remembrance ceremony to honor of fallen deputies

By John Macaluso
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office held a remembrance ceremony Wednesday, to remember seven deputies who were lost their lives in the line of duty. It was held as a part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Month.

“These families had to go on and every day they remember their loved one that’s not with them anymore,” said Washoe County Sherriff Darin Balaam. “So for us here at the Sheriff’s Office, it’s important that we take a moment to reflect on their sacrifices and the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice and we remember them and make sure we never forget them.”

Not only were the names of those deputies read aloud, attending families were given flowers.

“For me, to just give something back to the families to let them know we’re thinking of you, but more importantly we care about you. It means the world,” said Sheriff Balaam.

In addition to that, Ballam says it helps with the grieving process.

“Nowadays, law enforcement, we’ve really been concentrating on our mental wellness and part of that is the aspect of losing one of our close friends, family, and loved ones. So for us, it’s a place for us to come back, reflect, and we can all come together and just remember.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation

Latest News

It was held as a part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Month.
WCSO holds remembrance ceremony to honor of fallen deputies
Interfaith leaders from the Reno, Nevada area pose for pictures after the 2022 Nevada Prayer...
You’re invited to the Nevada Prayer Breakfast
Hillary Schieve
Delay Sought In Schieve Tracker Case
A pursuit started when officers tried to serve a felony arrest warrant.
New details released in officer-involved shooting