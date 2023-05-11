Washoe County: COVID vaccines, testing still available after emergency declaration’s end

FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic,...
FILE - Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is reminding residents that testing and vaccines for COVID-19 will remain available despite the ending of the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

The disaster declaration officially ends on May 11.

Free COVID-19 bivalent vaccines are available at the Washoe County Health District by calling 775-328-2427. You can also get one by visiting your local pharmacy.

You can also obtain testing and a vaccine through:

“As the emergency declaration ends, the Health District’s commitment to the community remains,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We are thankful that vaccines are in place to reduce the risk of serious impact from COVID-19 and that treatments are available if someone becomes ill. We encourage those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine as soon as possible.”

In total, the Washoe County Health District says they administered 219,387 vaccines, investigated 103,011 cases of COVID-19, took 129,689 calls from their COVID-19 call center, and administered 100,762 COVID tests during the life of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also say 1,341 residents died due to COVID-19.

