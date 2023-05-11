Urban Roots series teaching kids healthy eating and helping out in the kitchen

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -To those parents who are wanting to get their kids more involved in the kitchen, Nutrition Life Cycles Series at Urban Roots is the perfect place to start. Both parents and children learn the basics of healthy and cost-effective meals.

Friday, May 12, their next workshop will be Hydration and Sugar: The Importance of Water.

Kelsey Hoffman with Urban Roots shared,

“When children come to our farm, they’re harvesting and cooking their own snacks. They’re getting excited about new fruits and vegetables, they’re trying new foods, and parents are like how do I do this at home? We know they have a lot on their plate already, so trying to create that healthy foundation and healthy relationship with food is something we really care about and want to foster.”

Registration is open for kids 5-12 years old.

For more information, click here!

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Boating safely on the lake
Boating season do’s and don’ts at Lake Tahoe
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Nevada Softball likes its chances to win first conference tournament since 2006
Nevada Softball likes its chances to win first conference tournament since 2006