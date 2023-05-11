Urban Roots series teaching kids healthy eating and helping out in the kitchen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -To those parents who are wanting to get their kids more involved in the kitchen, Nutrition Life Cycles Series at Urban Roots is the perfect place to start. Both parents and children learn the basics of healthy and cost-effective meals.

Friday, May 12, their next workshop will be Hydration and Sugar: The Importance of Water.

Kelsey Hoffman with Urban Roots shared,

“When children come to our farm, they’re harvesting and cooking their own snacks. They’re getting excited about new fruits and vegetables, they’re trying new foods, and parents are like how do I do this at home? We know they have a lot on their plate already, so trying to create that healthy foundation and healthy relationship with food is something we really care about and want to foster.”

Registration is open for kids 5-12 years old.

