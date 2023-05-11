UNR gets $1 million for lithium battery research

The initial funds come from the CHIPS and Science Act
(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno has been accepted into the National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovations Program and will receive a grant of $1 million for lithium battery research.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto pushed for the University to be included in the program, as it will help them become more eligible for tens of millions in funding over the next few years.

“I’m glad to see UNR selected and provided these funds I fought for to boost clean energy battery manufacturing sector in Nevada,” said Masto. “Nevada’s innovation economy is at the forefront of battery manufacturing and recycling that is creating jobs, spurring our economic competitiveness, and I’m going to keep working to ensure we power our clean energy future.”

The initial funds come from the CHIPS and Science Act.

“This award signifies the University of Nevada, Reno’s expertise and leadership in a critical time for renewable energy,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “We are proud that our University – among many core partners – is contributing to northern Nevada’s essential role in the global lithium supply chain.

