Tickets available for remaining performances of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at Brüka Theatre

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” is about the fraught relationship of a spinster daughter and her mother that ends when one of them dies. Maureen Folan’s mother, Mag, meddles in Maureen’s first opportunity at a real relationship and ultimately pays for it with her life.

The show is now being performed at the Brüka Theatre in Reno for two more weekends. Director Holly Natwora and actor James Mardock (Pato) stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to buy their tickets before it sells out.

The remaining performances are Thursday-Sunday, May 11-14 and Thursday-Saturday, May 18-20. Click here to learn more. You can also follow Brüka Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

