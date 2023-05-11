Sparks Library to close for 1 week

The Sparks Library
The Sparks Library(Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Library will be closing for one week starting May 15.

The library will open again on May 23, and will be closed so that it can undergo flooring work. The building itself as well as its interior book drop will be closed.

During this period of closure, items can be returned to the outside book drop located in front of the library.

Patrons can log into their accounts at catalog.washoecountylibrary.us to select an alternative hold pickup location.

