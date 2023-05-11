Seniors invited to upcoming ice cream social

The City of Reno is hosting a number of ice cream socials for seniors this month
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting its senior population to a series of ice cream social events this May.

Their events aim to promote the importance of staying active and social as they age. According to the National Institute on Aging, staying socially active and engaged can have numerous benefits for seniors, such as improved cognitive function.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting these ice cream socials for our Senior community,” said Reno City Councilmember Meghan Ebert, who also serves as the Council liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. “We know that staying active and social is crucial for overall health and wellbeing, and we’re proud to provide a fun and accessible way for Seniors to do just that.”

Seniors 60 years or older are invited to come enjoy free soft serve ice cream, slushies, and frozen lemonades from Super Swirl. The days, times, and locations are as follows:

Tuesday May 16, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Mayors Park, 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506

Monday, May 22, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Neil Road Recreation Center, 3935 Neil Rd., Reno, NV 89502

Tuesday, May 30, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm, Paradise Park Activity Center, 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno, NV 89512

