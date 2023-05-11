Rise in Norovirus cases detected in Mono County

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Mono County Health Department says they have detected a significant rise of Norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, in Mono County.

Now, the department is asking residents to monitor for symptoms, and employ preventative measures.

Norovirus is a very contagious disease that causes acute vomiting and diarrhea. It can survive for weeks on surfaces and objects like countertops, doorknobs, phones, and furniture, and can spread quickly in closed and crowded places like hospitals, nursing homes, and cruise ships.

The county says the virus can be prevented by washing your hands with soap and water, cleaning contaminated surfaces and objects, and staying home when ill.

