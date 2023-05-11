Reno-Tahoe International Airport expecting big crowds this weekend

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno-Tahoe International Airport says they are expecting increased crowds this weekend during Mother’s Day weekend.

The airport says they are expecting around 13,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days, with the busiest days expected be May 11 and May 15.

This time last year saw RNO’s parking team helping more than 600 travelers with overflow parking options. Similar trends are expected this year.

They ask anyone headed to the airport this weekend to arrive early and allow for extra time to park.

