Reno Aces to recognize local triathlete during May 19 game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident, triathlete, and liver recipient Tracy Copeland will be recognized during the Reno Aces’ May 19 game against the Sacramento River Cats.

Copeland has completed an Iron Man competition, finished the Tour of the California Alps 129-mile bicycle ride and has medaled in swimming, cycling, and running across the five Transplant Games of America competitions and three World Transplant Games.

She is also training for a marathon. Copeland began doing athletic competitions like these after she received a liver transplant in 1998.

She will run the bases to honor her organ donor, Terry Lee Snow, and his family.

“It’s an incredible honor to have met my donor’s family one year after my transplant and I am blessed to know about my donor through them,” Copeland said. “It’s very near to my heart to honor organ donors and their families and I’m grateful to be able to say thank you.”

