Registration deadline approaching for the 20th annual Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada REALTORS® will be hosting a golf tournament to benefit local kids heading to college! The 20th Annual Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament is happening at the Toiyabe Golf Course on June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, you have until Friday, May 19 to register as a team or as a sponsor and spaces are filling up quickly.

Cathie Auger and Kyle Rush are E.N.E.R.G.Y. committee chairs with Sierra Nevada REALTORS. They stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to sign up and explain how the funds raised benefit students in Northern Nevada. Proceeds from the event support college scholarships for high school graduates across 22 schools in the region.

Attendees at the event will get to do more than just play golf. They will also be able to participate in various games and raffle prizes, drink at the Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar and be provided with complimentary breakfast and lunch.

The Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament is named in honor of Northern Nevada Realtor Alyce McCracken, who was passionate about supporting education and job training in the community. For more info or to register a team, please email Taryn Cleveland at taryn@snr.realtor or call 775-823-8800.

