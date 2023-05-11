Part of Sullivan Lane to close on Mother’s Day

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be closing a portion of Sullivan Lane on Mother’s Day for its Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run event.

Sullivan Lane will be closed from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Green Vista Drive to El Rancho Drive.

Race marshals and police will be present to protect pedestrian traffic. Attendees of the event can park at Hug High School.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

From left to right: Gregory Young, Joel Howell, Michael Betts, and on bottom is Randall Ponciano.
Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program looking for 4 suspects
Tracy Copeland
Reno Aces to recognize local triathlete during May 19 game
What Mom Really Wants for Mother's Day
What Mom Really Wants for Mother's Day
The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Tickets available for remaining performances of “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” at Brüka Theatre