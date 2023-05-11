Part of Sullivan Lane to close on Mother’s Day

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be closing a portion of Sullivan Lane on Mother’s Day for its Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run event.

Sullivan Lane will be closed from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. from Green Vista Drive to El Rancho Drive.

Race marshals and police will be present to protect pedestrian traffic. Attendees of the event can park at Hug High School.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.