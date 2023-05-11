Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program looking for 4 suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in locating four wanted men.

The first wanted suspect is 53-year-old Michael Betts. He is described as a white male, who is 6′2 and 181 pounds. He is wanted for a outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of petty larceny.

The second suspect is a Randall Ponciano, described as a 60-year-old white male adult, who is 5′8 and 190 pounds. He is wanted for absconding from NV Parole and Probation.

The third suspect is a Gregory Young, a 65-year-old white male adult who is six feet tall and 195 pounds. He is also wanted for absconding from NV Parole and Probation, and for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The fourth and final suspect is a Joel Howell, described as a white male adult who is 44-years-old, 5′11, and 240 pounds. Howell is wanted for failure to appear on an original charge of petty larceny.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. The mugshot for Randall Ponciano is below:

Randall Ponciano (The Sparks Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.