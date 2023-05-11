Nevada State Police joining Click it or Ticket campaign

Nevada State Police
Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT
NEVADA (KOLO) - Nevada State Police will be joining forces with other police departments across the state for the Click or Ticket campaign.

The seatbelt enforcement event will take place from May 13 to May 31 across the state of Nevada. NSP will be looking for seatbelt violations and educating the public about seatbelts.

20 of the 107 of those killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing a seatbelt as of April 2023, NSP says.

