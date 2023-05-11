Douglas County to consider trans bathroom, sports policies for schools

Douglas County School District
Douglas County School District(Douglas County School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County school board will consider adopting new policies regarding trans students and bathrooms and sports teams.

On May 16, the board will meet to discuss whether to adopt a policy regarding students born biologically male at birth and whether they can participate in female sports and use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

They will also be considering whether students born biologically female at birth can take part in male sports and use boy’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

