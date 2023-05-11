Deadline approaching, John Doe’s identity remains hidden

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -With a deadline just days away the legal battle over the identity of the person who ordered secret surveillance on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve continues with changes coming by the hour.

From the moment Schieve anounced a tracking device had been placed on her personal vehicle, tracing her whereabouts in the days leading up to the November election, the questions have been who and why?

She and former County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung, who was also tracked, filed a lawsuit against the private detective who was hired to do the job, but his client, the person behind it all, has remained unidentified. The attempt to unmask him as become almost as important as privacy and safety concerns that the case raises.

Judge David Hardy asked the court’s Discovery Commissioner to research the issue and he determined they have a right to know who they are suing.After a hearing last week, the judge ordrered his identity to be revealed by this Friday.

With the clock ticking, “John Doe’s’ legal team is seeking to hit the brakes so they can argue for a protection order for their client on First Amendment issues. In a last-minute flury of filings, they argue he’s done nothing wrong, but lawfully engage someone to investigate alledged improper behavios by public officials, a right they trace back to the Boston Tea Party.

And, they argued, they’ve run out of time to make that case before the deadline due to delays, for which they blame the Mayor’s attorneys. So they asked for a stay.

Earlier Wednesday, the judge said no. John Doe’s First Amendment concerns weren’t raised earlier when they might have been reviewed, but couldn’t now delay things at this late date. “the court cannot allow a motion for a stay to accomplish the stay itself.”

Fhe Friday deadline stood---for the moment. but, as the court closed for the day, came a temporary order granting the stay and setting a hearing.

john doe’s identity remains hidden, but stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.