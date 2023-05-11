Boating season do’s and don’ts at Lake Tahoe

Boating safely in Lake Tahoe
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is heating up and you might have plans to visit the lake. If you own a boat or plan on riding in one there are a few rules to be aware of.

The no wake zone extends 600 feet from the lake’s shore. There is a 5 mile per hour speed limit near swimmers, structures and in Emerald Bay. Be mindful of the white buoys that will indicate where there is a water obstruction area.

Nevada boaters who were born in 1983 or later must complete a boating education course approved by the Nevada Department of Wildlife, if operating a boat on Nevada Interstate waters. California boaters who are 35 years of age or younger are required to have a California boater card.

All boats must have safety equipment on board. For example, a fire extinguisher, a whistle, a bell, a horn, a flare and life jackets are all required by federal law.

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says this year’s water temperature could remain unsafe to swim in until the summer. “Know your limitations, check the weather before you go swimming or boating on the lake, always. Always have someone with you, if you are swimming and are not from the area it’s safe and the best bet to go in feet first, go slow,” said Tia Rancourt.

Lake Tahoe is known to be one of the coldest lakes, but many forget about the severity when the sun is out. “We advise and caution folks to really be aware of the cold temperatures of Lake Tahoe. It is an Alpine lake, it’s colder than most and people really need to respect that,” said Rancourt.

For more information about boating regulations at Lake Tahoe, you can click here.

