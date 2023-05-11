The Atlantis Resort Casino offers a variety of Mother’s Day specials to celebrate mom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plan a special Mother’s Day celebration with mom at the Atlantis Resort Casino. Sunday, May 14 the various restaurants and bistros will be offering special menus for the whole family to enjoy. From award-winning buffet to Four Diamond gourmet, enjoy delicious dining in all of their award-winning restaurants.

Assistant executive chef, David Holman, stopped by Morning Break with an array of goodies that will be presented on Sunday.

To see the menu at all of the restaurants inside the Atlantis and to make your reservations, click here. You can also follow the Atlantis Casino on Facebook and Instagram.

