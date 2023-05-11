All-way stop sign to be installed on Sky Vista Blvd.

(Source: MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be installing an all-way stop sign on Sky Vista Boulevard in Stead.

The new stop will be at the intersection of Sky Vista Parkway and Trading Post Road. The placement of the stop sign will allow people to safely enter the North Valleys Regional Park.

The main entrance to the park will remain closed while the construction continues. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to traffic changes at the intersection.

Traffic along Sky Vista Parkway has already been shifted to the west side of the road between Silver Lake Drive and Vista Knoll Parkway as the Sky Vista Widening & Rehabilitation Project continues.

RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction.

Construction is expected to be done by the fall of 2023, weather permitting and will cost $18.3 million.

