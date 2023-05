LAKE ALMANOR, Calif. (KOLO) -A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck under Lake Almanor Thursday afternoon.

The quake hit at 4:19 p.m. near the east side of Lake Almanor. It is about 88 miles northwest of Reno.

It was about a mile deep. The United States Geological Survey has reviewed the quake report.

