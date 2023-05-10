Try a unique range of local brews at this year’s Strange Brew Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On May 20 from 3 p.m.– 7 p.m., Brewer’s Cabinet hosts a beer festival that is set apart from the rest! Sample unique beers from 20 local brewers in a celebration of the strangest, most uniquely crafted brew masters can imagine.

A portion of the proceeds from the May’s Strange Brew Festival will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project and Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association.

Hear from Eric Ramin and Michael Connolly from Brewer’s Cabinet on why this event is a perfect opportunity to learn about each local brewer in our community.

Tickets to the event can be found here.

