Try a unique range of local brews at this year’s Strange Brew Festival

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On May 20 from 3 p.m.– 7 p.m., Brewer’s Cabinet hosts a beer festival that is set apart from the rest! Sample unique beers from 20 local brewers in a celebration of the strangest, most uniquely crafted brew masters can imagine.

A portion of the proceeds from the May’s Strange Brew Festival will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project and Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association.

Hear from Eric Ramin and Michael Connolly from Brewer’s Cabinet on why this event is a perfect opportunity to learn about each local brewer in our community.

Tickets to the event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Medical Examiner IDs woman found dead at UNR
Jordan Silva Vallecillo
Arrest made in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run at Oddie Boulevard and El Rancho Drive
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Skyler Starr-Wong
New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation

Latest News

YPN Non-Profit Night
YPN Non-Profit Night
Reno Housing Authority
Reno Housing Authority to allow parents to bring infants to work
Southbound I-580 to be reduced to one lane in Reno
Semi-finals begin May 15th
Galena Lacrosse heads back to the State Championships
Kara Ferrin, Phoenix and Flora
Trends + Threads: Helping women transition their wardrobe from spring to summer with layered looks