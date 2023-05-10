Trends + Threads: Helping women transition their wardrobe from spring to summer with layered looks

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When it comes to planning an outfit that will work during the 40°F temperatures of the early morning to the 80° temperatures of the afternoons, you need to think about layers. However, simply throwing on a coat... while functional, isn’t always cute. So Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to explain ways that you can incorporate layers to your look that are both adorable and functional.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

