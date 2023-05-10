Sparks man given 40 years for striking multiple people with rocks

Police were able to identify Kellett as the attacker via video surveillance
Troy Kellett
Troy Kellett(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man was sentenced to 40 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 16 years after pleading guilty to multiple counts of battery with a deadly weapon.

50-year-old Troy Kellett was charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm stemming from three separate incidents in March of 2022.

On March 7, 2022, officers with the Reno Police Department arrived at the Atlantis Resort for reports of a battery with a deadly weapon. The victim, a 60-year-old man, was struck in the back of the head while gambling.

Video surveillance showed Kellett striking the victim with a rock without provocation before leaving the casino. The victim was taken to a hospital and was treated for a laceration on his head that required several surgical staples.

Later that month, on March 12, RPD officers responded to the Sands Casino, again on reports of a battery. Upon arriving, they spoke with a 31-year-old victim who was struck in the back of the head by a 10-pound rock.

He was taken to Renown Hospital where he received stitches. Police were able to identify Kellett as the attacker via video surveillance.

The very next day, Sparks Police were called to the Nugget Casino following reports of a similar incident. They were told the suspect, identified as Kellett, was still in the area.

Police found and interviewed Kellett who attempted to flee the area before being arrested. During the investigation, it was found that Kellett had struck a 42-year-old man in the back of the head with a rock while they were inside the bathroom of the Nugget.

That victim was taken to the Northern Nevada Medical Center after having sustained multiple skull fractures and an internal brain bleed.

